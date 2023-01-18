Mediacom Scholarship
Mediacom Communications is extending the application deadline for its scholarship program, Mediacom World Class Scholars. In its 22nd consecutive year, the program will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors planning to obtain further education.
Scholarship applications must be submitted by Feb. 28. The deadline was extended from an earlier date and high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship applications are available online: mediacomworldclass.com.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom’s fiber-rich broadband network delivers Gigabit-speed internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom’s residential customers reside. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application.
Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.
Sheriffs' Scholarship
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year.
The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul F. Kuhns, will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.
There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:
• Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents
• Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois
• Students must be enrolled as a full time student during the 2023-2024 school year (excluding summer session).
Applications are now available at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office or on the ISA website ilsheriff.org/youth-2. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriff's offices is available on the ISA website at ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory. For more information, contact your local sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.
Valentines for Seniors
With Valentine's Day approaching, State Sen. Jason Plummer, Edwardsville, is once again working to make sure that senior citizens aren’t forgotten, with his annual “Valentines for Seniors” card drive.
“This is a chance to let our seniors know that not only are they not forgotten, but that they are loved,” said Plummer. “We need your help to get as many valentines together as we can so that we brighten the days of as many seniors as possible.”
Plummer is asking students from public and private schools, church groups, scouting organizations and other groups to create homemade cards that will be delivered to assisted living centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the 55th District.
Cards, poems and other well wishes will be collected between now and Feb. 7 at Plummer’s office, located at 310 W. Gallatin St., Vandalia. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cards can also be mailed.
In 2022, members of the Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered more than 20,000 valentines through the program.
Art Competition
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, IL-12, invites high school students from Illinois’ 12th Congressional District to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.
Initiated by Congress in 1982, the nationwide annual art competition allows high school students from all 50 states to showcase their artistic ability.
“Every spring, I enjoy seeing the artwork that our talented Southern Illinois high school students create for the Congressional Art Competition,” said Bost. “This competition gives them a great opportunity to showcase their skills, and I encourage students to participate.”
The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the 12th Congressional District. The winning artwork from the district's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Judging is performed by members of the local art community. The deadline to submit artwork will be Friday, April 14. Further information about the program, including guidelines and student release forms that are required in order to participate in the 2023 competition, can be found on Congressman Bost’s website or by calling his office at 618-457-5787.
