No Shave November
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is once again participating in a No Shave November cancer awareness fundraiser.
Through the month of November, sheriff's office personnel who pledge to donate $40, or $10 a week, will be excused from shaving.
To allow female officers and employees to participate, the office has also partnered again with Nikki Hilton of Bladez Salon at 711 West Jefferson. For a donation, Hilton will fit a colored hair extension to any customer who wishes to show support to the cause and raise awareness. Hilton will then donate all of the money raised to Fear Nothing cancer support.
The public is encouraged to participate by offering to donate to the cause if you see a uniformed Effingham County deputy or employee in need of a shave or wearing a colored hair extension. You can give your donation to the deputy or bring it to the sheriff's office and ask that the money be directed to Lieutenant Buhnerkempe.
All of the money collected will be donated to Fear Nothing Cancer Support, a nonprofit organization that provides $50,000 to $75,000 a year to local people battling cancer in Effingham, Cumberland, Shelby, Jasper, Clay and Fayette counties.
Angel Trees
The Mattoon and Toledo locations of the YMCA will be sponsoring Angel Trees this year to provide gifts to seniors in long-term care facilities this holiday season.
According to Sherri Arnholt, the YMCA Member Engagement Specialist who coordinates the program, the Angel Tree tradition began 19 years ago and has continued to grow each year.
“This project makes these seniors feel like there are people out there who care for them, which is why I love doing the Angel Trees each year,” Arnholt said.
The Angel Trees are set up in the lobbies of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA on Nov. 7. Community members choose an ornament from one of the trees.
Each ornament has a wishlist for a specific senior resident at one of the local care facilities. Gifts range from $5 to $20, making this program affordable for anyone who would like to help a local senior. According to Arnholt, it usually takes no more than two weeks for all of the ornaments to be taken. Gifts are then returned to the Y by Dec. 16 and delivered to the seniors in time for Christmas.
“My favorite part is delivering the presents to the care facilities and knowing that what we are doing is going to brighten these seniors’ Christmas because they may not have received anything otherwise,” Arnholt said.
The Y anticipates serving approximately 220 seniors in Coles, Cumberland and Clark counties this year. Individuals who are wishing to support the Angel Tree program can stop by either YMCA location to pick out an ornament.
For more information, contact Sarah Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org.
Christmas Card Contest
Each year the mayor of Effingham sends out holiday cards to companies and organizations that help grow and support the community. The city is again asking for design submissions from local students in kindergarten through fourth grade for the City of Effingham’s official Christmas Card.
Guidelines are:
• Designs should be secular or appropriate for all religions and should help capture the feeling of Effingham’s holiday spirit.
• Entrant’s artwork must be original (no tracing accepted) and the size no larger than 8.5-by-11 inches.
• Design should be created with crayon, watercolors, paint, pencil, ink, markers or colored pencil, so that the winning art can be easily reproduced.
If your child is interested in participating, submit their original design, by mail or in person, to City of Effingham Mayor’s Office, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, IL 62401 by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Entrants should include their name, address, phone number, school, grade and age.
The city will honor the top three choices and the winner will receive their design/name on the holiday card plus 10 copies of the card to keep, along with a $50 gift certificate to an Effingham-area business of the winner’s choice. For questions call the City of Effingham at 217-342-5310.
Luminaries for Sale
The Jasper County Health Department is recognizing Jasper County residents who are battling or have battled cancer by writing their names on luminaries.
Stop by the health department to add a name to a luminary. The luminaries will be on display in the Christmas on the Square Night Parade with the Jasper County Cancer Support entry. Immediately following the parade, the trailer with the luminaries will be on the square for viewing. The parade will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Newton.
The health department asks for a freewill donation when filling out a luminary. The donations will be used to assist with Cancer Comfort bags given to Jasper County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer.
