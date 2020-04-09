Effingham Assembly Church
The Effingham Assembly Church will have church services online for Good Friday and Easter.
The church’s Easter Mass will stream 10 a.m. on Sunday on the church’s website ea.church and on the Effingham Assembly Church Facebook page. The Good Friday service will be held online at noon.
Hydrant Flushing
The Effingham Water Department will start flushing fire hydrants on the north end of town to Fayette Avenue Monday, April 13.
Weather permitting, the department will continue to flush hydrants in the north end and will notify residents when they start flushing in the south end of town.
Check water before doing any laundry. Water may be discolored because of flushing the hydrants. Flush your faucet until you see no discoloration or sedimentation.
They will continue flushing until the south side is completed.
Dine With a Doc
The Dine with a Doc programs in Effingham and Newton have been canceled through the end of May.
