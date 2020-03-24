Catholic Charities
Effingham Catholic Charities’ main office remains open with normal business hours with the following changes:
- The Second Hand Rose Resale Shoppe is closed until further notice. No donations will be accepted during this time.
- The food pantry will continue normal business hours, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. The lobby is closed to food pantry clients. Anyone scheduled to receive food can use the drive-thru on the east side of the building. The food pantry is accepting donations. They can be dropped off on the east side of the building.
- MedAssist will continue to remain open for the public by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call Sr. Kathleen Bushur at 217-857-1458 ext. 108. Other medical requests are being handled by phone.
- The Tax Assistance Program is currently closed.
- All requests for financial assistance are being held by phone at this time. Call 217-857-1458 for eligibility requirements.
By appointment. Call 217-857-1458 and the operator will connect you with a counselor.
