Gran applications
United Way of Effingham County is accepting requests for grant applications for funding support for the 2022–23 campaign. Agencies requesting funds must be nonprofit health and human service organization with a 501(c)3 certificate and have been in business for at least one year.
Organizations wishing to apply for United Way funds may obtain an application by contacting Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County, at 217-342-3824. Applications must be received by April 12.
Fundraiser
Due to incomplete information regarding the Family Mental Health Support fundraiser, the deadline for naming the llama is being extended to May 17. Winners will receive a small replica of the office mascot llama.
Llamas have been chosen as the office mascot because they are calm in nature, smart, friendly, and can navigate rocky terrain. They are protective of others and carry the burden of the person that depends on them. Caregivers and friends of those with mental health issues often display these characteristics toward their loved one.
For $1, llama names can be submitted via mail at FMHS, PO Box 1726, Effingham IL 62401 or at the FMHS office, located at 202 N. Banker, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
