Lunches
The Effingham Unit 40 school district announced it will temporarily cease serving lunches on Thursday and will resume next week.
Superintendent Mark Doan said lunches will not be served from Thursday, April 9, through Monday, April 13.
The district will resume serving lunches daily on Tuesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The lunches can be picked up at Effingham High School, South Side School, in front of Kay Jeweler’s, Mason Christian Church and the Edgewood Park District site.
Road Closure
West Temple Avenue from North Mulberry Street to Medical Park Drive will be closed to thru-traffic starting Wednesday, April 8, at 7 a.m. until Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. for road work.
Local traffic can access locations along the route during closure.
Boil Order
The Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order for Circle Drive beginning Wednesday until further notice.
On Wednesday, April 8 from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Circle Drive will be without water. After the water is turned back on, there will be a boil order.
The city will be replacing three water main valves in that area.
