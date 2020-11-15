Library hours
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library recently increased its hours of operation.
The library is now accessible Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The second floor of the library is also available to visitors now.
Anyone visiting the library should wear a mask.
Curbside service is available to anyone during library hours. To access curbside service park directly across from the library’s east entrance in the spaces that have the “Curbside Pickup” signs and call the number displayed: 217-342-2464 ext 1. Let them know you have arrived and what service you are looking for. Besides item pickup, users can access fax, photocopying and other library services from their vehicle.
Do you need help finding books for readers in your family? Check out the EPL Picks for You at the top right hand corner of effinghamlibrary.org website. This quick online form will help library staff choose new items for you to enjoy.
Do you have remote learners at your house? The library has partnered with Scholastic Teachables so parents and teachers can access high-quality learning materials for free through the library’s website. Contact the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or info@effinghamlibrary.org for the login and password information.
DAR meetings
Due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the November and December meetings of the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR are held the third week of the month instead of the normal fourth week.
This month’s meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 West Temple, in Effingham, beginning at 1 p.m. Program speaker Jason Meyer will give the program on the Honor Flight.
Next month’s meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Effingham beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be members relating their favorite things.
All meetings are open to the public. Masks and social distancing are enforced at both meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.