Watson Baptist Church
Watson Baptist Church Pastor Van McQueen will continue to prepare a weekly message. He will, however, be using a different media to deliver it.
The message will be recorded in video and posted on the website, watson-baptistchurch.com, under “Sermons”.
The church plans to continue this practice when normal church services resume.
Food pantry distribution dates
Enduring Freedom Ministries’ April Grocery Distribution, along with Soup Kitchen, dates are as follows. Meals out of the kitchen will be to go.
Tuesdays, April 7 and 14, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, April 8 and 15, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, April 25, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Call your for your free appointment 217-868-5293 or 217-240-0059.
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West Street, the old grade school, Shumway. You do not have to live in Effingham County to receive groceries.
Dates are being added in May. To donate box goods, canned goods or make a monetary donation, office hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
