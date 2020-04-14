Austin Luckett Memorial Golf Tournament
The Austin Luckett Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting Catholic Charities has been postponed until further notice. The golf tournament, which was originally scheduled for May 8, will be postponed until the ban on social gatherings is lifted in the state of Illinois.
All donations, sponsorships and entry fees will be applied toward the event when it is rescheduled.
St. John’s Lutheran
The pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham has a daily devotion at noon Monday through Saturday on the church’s Facebook page, St. John’s Lutheran Church – Effingham, Il. The church’s Sunday service can also be found on its Facebook page, as well as website stjohnslcms.net and on Mediacom channel 81 at 10 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham is livestreaming its daily Mass at 8:30 a.m. on its Facebook page, SacredHeartChurchandSchool, and YouTube. A daily 12:10 p.m. prayer also will be livestreamed on both social media. Deacon Michael’s Minute will be shared Fridays via Facebook and YouTube as well.
