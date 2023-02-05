Cram the Car
In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care Illinois, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, Roy Schmidt Honda and Hope 4 Horses Sanctuary, are teaming up to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items, hygiene products and monetary donations for the Catholic Charities food pantry.
You can help by dropping off these items or monetary contributions at any of these locations:
• HSHS Illinois Home Care office – Located in St. Anthony’s Health Center at 900 W. Temple Ave., Building A, Suite 101, in Effingham. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• At one of these locations during business hours:
− Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota – 2400 S. Banker St., Effingham
− Roy Schmidt Honda – 1705 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham
− Hope 4 Horses Sanctuary – 9550 E. 975th Ave., Effingham
Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota will be using monetary donations to purchase and process a pig to provide meat to Catholic Charities for their clients.
Any nonperishable items (pasta and sauce, canned vegetables, cereal, etc.) are needed but items most sought by clients are:
• Boxed meals (Hamburger Helper, Rice-a-Roni)
• Canned fruit
When donating, check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.
Hygiene products needed are:
• Soap
• Shampoo
• Feminine products
• Razors
Donations will be accepted the entire month of February.
On March 1, HSHS Home Care Illinois will cram their cars with the donated items before delivering them to Catholic Charities.
For more information about the drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement supervisor for HSHS Home Care Illinois, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org.
Cemetery Book Sale
Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR are taking orders for Effingham County cemetery record books.
These books were compiled by DAR members in the late 1970s and are invaluable for those stones that are now hard to read or missing altogether. The cemetery records are broken down into 14 volumes.
The chapter is also offering books of Central Illinois Individual Obituaries-Born in 1800s. These books were compiled by DAR members in 1992 and consist of two volumes.
Contact Deanna Higgs at 217-821-2563 or Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511 for pricing and information on the cemeteries. Orders will be taken through March.
