Free masks
ProRehab Physical Therapy is giving away free homemade masks to the public in the lobby of the clinic at 1302 Ave of Mid-America Suite 4, Effingham, down from Fujiyama and Dollar Tree. The clinic will be giving away masks from 8 to noon every day this week or until they run out.
Hydrant flushing
The Effingham Water Department will flush fire hydrants at the south end of the city to Fayette Avenue starting Monday, April 20.
Residents should check their water for discoloration before doing laundry. Faucets should be flushed until no discoloration or sedimentation is visible.
The department will continue flushing until the south side is complete. Residents will be notified when flushing in that area is completed.
