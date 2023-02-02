Rollin Hills Project
Work on the south half of Rollin Hills Subdivision will begin next week.
J.B. Esker will begin removing and replacing curb and gutter Feb. 7. The project will include Rollin Hills Boulevard from South Lakewood Drive to North Lakewood Drive and all of South Lakewood Drive.
This project will include removing the existing sidewalk, curb and asphalt surface and building new curb with a new asphalt street. The work will mirror what was done in the north half of the neighborhood in 2021. While efforts will be made to minimize impacts, there will be times when the work requires closures of the roadways affected and driveways to the residents.
Drivers are asked to use caution during this time. For questions, call Luke Thoele at 217-342-5303 ext. 5311 or email at LThoele@effinghamil.com.
GFWC Scholarship
The GFWC Illinois Federation of Women’s Club has several different scholarships available on the state and district levels that are focused on a large variety of interests for students.
Five state scholarships are available to current high school graduates, as well as non-high school seniors who are planning to attend a college/university or training school. All ages of potential students are welcome to apply. The deadline for GFWC Illinois Scholarships is Wednesday, March 1. Recipients of the state scholarships will be notified by late May.
The 23rd District Scholarship is limited to graduating high school seniors. The district deadline is Monday, March 1. Recipients will be notified by April 1.
Applicants must attend an Illinois college, university, community college or training school for the fall semester. Scholarships will be judged on students’ goals, financial needs and background.
To obtain the guidelines and applications for these scholarships, high school seniors should contact a high school guidance counselor. Scholarship applications for all ages of students are also available by contacting the local woman’s club, GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today, Pat Copple, Scholarship Chair, 217-821-8926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.