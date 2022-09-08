SOFF volunteers
The Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF) is returning to the grounds of Lake Land College on Saturday, Sept. 17, and help is needed.
More than 400 Special Olympics Athletes from central Illinois are expected to attend SOFF, and the greatest volunteer need is for Friend-for-a-Day volunteers. Friends for a Day are paired with athletes, escorting them through the tent city of games and activities.
Tiffany Walters, Consolidated Communications employee and chairperson for SOFF 2022, is excited for SOFF to return to Lake Land College after the event was held virtually the past two years. She also knows what the event means to local athletes.
“As the parent of a Special Olympics athlete, I know the importance of this event to our athletes. Bringing SOFF back to an in-person event is a dream come true and we’re working to make this year’s festival the best yet,” Walters said. “To make this happen, we need our community’s support and at least 1,000 volunteers.”
SOFF 2022 is taking on a Star Wars theme with the title, "SOFF XXXIV: The Return of SOFF." The festival begins with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The midway of games and activities are open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Various shifts are available for general volunteers, and Friend-for-a-Day volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. SOFF volunteers must be 15 years of age or older and Friend-for-a-Day volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Registration is open online at http://vhub.at/SOFF22.
“SOFF is a great opportunity to help out in your community and get to know people at the same time,” Walters said. “The friendships and memories made at SOFF last a lifetime. This day ranks up there with Christmas and birthdays for many of our athletes, and it is an honor to be able to participate in SOFF.”
SOFF was created in 1984 by employees from Consolidated Communications and is recognized as the largest event of its kind in the U.S. SOFF is organized by employees from Consolidated, First Mid Bank & Trust and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System.
Visit consolidated.com/soff to learn more about volunteering and watch videos highlighting volunteer opportunities. Volunteers can also call 800-434-SOFF or email soff@consolidated.com for additional information.
Cantata rehearsal
The Neoga area community choir will be joining together to present the Christmas Cantata “God With Us!” this year.
Any interested community member or high school student is invited to join in the program. The music is written in four-part harmony.
Rehearsals and the performances will be in the sanctuary at the Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga. The first rehearsal will be on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. Rehearsal from then on will be every Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Kirby Davis will be directing the cantata.
The performances of the Cantata are scheduled for Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. A fee of $10 will be asked of each cantata performer to help cover the cost of the booklet and accompaniment CD.
For questions call Davis at 217-994-1441.
