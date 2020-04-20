Community Celebration of Excellence
The Community Celebration of Excellence Breakfast, scheduled for April 28 at Beecher City High School, has been postponed.
Until recommendations from the state and federal government open restrictions to larger gatherings, a new date for the breakfast cannot be announced.
Those who have purchased tickets for the breakfast will receive a refund for the ticket amount.
Party placement lottery
The random selection of the order of placement of established political party candidates for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election ballot in Effingham County will be Thursday, May 7, at 9 a.m. at the Effingham County Clerk’s Office, 101 N. Fourth St., Ste 201, Effingham.
Each established political party is invited to have a representative participate in this selection process.
Sacred Heart Picnic
Sacred Heart Parish is postponing its annual picnic until Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.
Normally held in late June, this year’s picnic will be the 50th annual Sacred Heart Parish Picnic. More information will be shared closer to the new picnic date.
