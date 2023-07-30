School Supplies Drive
Innovative Staff Solutions will be holding a school supplies drive throughout the month of August.
Several of ISS’ locations across the Midwest are participating in the effort to help support area students and schools.
Qualified supplies include pens, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, looseleaf paper, composition books, spiral notebooks, folders, binders, erasers, scissors, calculators, rulers, Kleenex and hand sanitizer. Perishable items and cash donations will not be accepted.
Those wishing to donate may drop off supplies to the ISS office located at 800 W. Jefferson Ave., Effingham.
Arts Workshops
Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes is offering free Saturday afternoon (1-4 p.m.) workshops for all ages as part of the Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville through the Ages theme this year.
Arts areas (visual art and fine crafts, music, dance, drama and creative writing) will be explored in the three-hour period with supplies and some instruction provided. No registration is needed.
Flourishes Gallery and Studios is located at 140 ½ E. Main Shelbyville. Call 217-827-5690 or visit the website www.keepersofthearts.weebly.com for more information.
