City flushing
With the increase of disinfectant wipes, the City of Effingham Director of Public Works Jeremy Heuerman asks residents not to flush them down the toilet, in order to keep the sanitary sewers free of clogs. He said they should be disposed of in the trash.
County government operations
All Effingham County government offices are open and operating during normal hours.
For the safety of citizens and county employees, people are asked not visit any of the offices unless necessary. You may contact county offices by phone or email. Contact information for each department can be found on the county government website co.effingham.il.us.
Lake Land College
Effective Friday at 5 p.m., all Lake Land College locations will enter a Level 3 Restricted phase. Only authorized staff will be allowed to enter buildings to perform essential tasks that are unable to be performed remotely.
While the physical locations are restricted, Lake Land College operations and services will continue in a virtual environment. All courses will resume in an online format on March 23 and will continue for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.
In alignment with the CDC recommendations and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, the college has canceled Commencement and related celebrations.
All events scheduled to be held at any college location, whether college-sponsored or with outside organizations, are canceled until further notice.
Respiratory clinic
Beginning Friday, the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic at 200 Dettro Drive, will be converted to a respiratory clinic addressing issues for people with respiratory symptoms only. The clinic will maintain the same hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
The Respiratory clinic is available to people 9 years old and older. Parents may accompany their children, but all other visitors must remain in their cars.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, instead of dropping by to be seen and waiting in the lobby with others, people should call for an appointment using the clinic number, 217-238-3000. People who arrive without an appointment will be asked to call for an appointment from their vehicles.
People who are sick, or injured and need medical care that is not an emergency, should call their primary care provider or go to one of the other three walk-in clinics in Charleston (2040 Lincoln Ave.), Tuscola, (1100 Tuscola Blvd.), or Effingham, (905 N. Maple). After hours and in emergency situations, go to the nearest ER.
When people call for an appointment, they will be preregistered and evaluated over the telephone by a nurse to determine the appropriate level of care. Depending on the severity of their illness, they may be sent directly to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Department.
When they arrive at the clinic for their appointment, they will be met in the vestibule to be fully registered, vital signs taken, and quickly screened for influenza. If an exam room is available, they will be taken there immediately. If all rooms are filled, they will be asked to wait in their vehicle until an exam room is free.
People, who are well enough to go home, are requested to self-quarantine until they are fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
Signage will be placed outside the Mattoon Walk-In to help direct people. In an effort to minimize traffic, people seeking care are asked to approach the clinic from Remington Dr. (the east/west road along the side of the clinic.)
Commented
