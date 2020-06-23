Workman Sports Complex
Per local authorities, the Workman Sports Complex will be open again with the exception of the pool. The following safety precautions will be in place:
Group Fitness classes will be moved back inside but participants must maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Markers will be in place.
We will utilize workout stations with every other machine open. Participants are asked to sanitize before and after each use.
Face masks should be worn when not exercising.
Jail visitation
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office and the county jail have announced jail visitation will reopen with some modifications.
No visitations have been allowed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize any potential spread throughout jail and prison facilities.
The sheriff's office said it will allow modified jail visits starting Tuesday, June 30. All four regions outlined in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan enter phase four on June 26.
Starting next week, male inmate visitations will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Female inmate visitations will be Tuesdays only from 10 a.m. to noon, and all inmates will be allowed two 15-minute visits per week.
All visits must be scheduled in advance by calling the jail at 217-342-3866 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All previous visiting regulations still apply regarding a valid photo ID and proper attire. Visitors cannot wear tank tops and can only wear long pants.
Only those scheduled to visit are allowed inside the lobby and waiting area of the jail. Masks are preferred while in the county building.
Inmates who are still undergoing the jail's 14-day quarantine will not be permitted to visit until they have been symptom-free and cleared from the quarantine process.
The sheriff's office asks that visitors adhere to the jail's COVID-19 screenings. Officials request that visitors do not come to the jail if showing the following symptoms or have done the following things:
- Have or had a fever of 100.4 degrees or more
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills and/or muscle aches
- Sore throat and/or loss of taste or smell
- Been in contact with anyone suspected of having COVID-19
- Traveled outside of the country in the past 10 days.
Prairie Heart Institute entrance
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital began a limited reopening of the Prairie Heart Institute entrance to the hospital to allow outpatients and visitors access to the facility without having to enter through the emergency department.
“With our recent change in the visitor guidelines and as we resume more normal outpatient operations, adding additional accessibility to our building and services was an important step to take,” said St. Anthony’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings.
The following guidelines are in place to continue to ensure the safety of patients and colleagues.
• The entrance will be open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Please note these times are based on staff availability and may change.
• The Prairie Heart Institute entrance should be used by those coming to the hospital for outpatient testing, Prairie Heart clinic visits and IV therapy if appointments are after 7 a.m.
• Those coming to the hospital for surgical procedures should continue to use the emergency department entrance at this time.
• All patients and visitors should utilize the emergency department entrance at all other times when the Prairie Heart Institute door is locked.
• Patients will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, masked and have a temperature check upon entering.
• Support persons accompanying outpatients will only be allowed if they are free of symptoms and will be asked to mask and have a temperature check done by a colleague.
• Visitors for inpatients will be asked to mask, have a temperature check and will be logged.
As a reminder, patients being provided outpatient diagnostic or therapy services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete. If the patient’s family requires education on treatments or the patient has an intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments, one support person may accompany them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.