Grants
USDA is making $31 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers access new and better markets by adding more value to their products.
USDA is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grants program. The grants help agricultural producers generate new products, create marketing opportunities, and increase their incomes through value-added activities.
USDA is offering priority points to projects that advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural communities and people address climate change and environmental justice, advance racial justice, place-based equity, and opportunity, and create more and better market opportunities.
Eligible applicants include independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures.
Funding priority will be given to beginning farmers or ranchers who are military veterans or socially disadvantaged individuals; small and mid-sized family farms or ranches; and farmer or rancher cooperatives. Priority also will be given to projects that propose a mid-tier value chain by developing a supply network that moves agricultural products from production through consumption in a local or regional market.
The funding may be used for planning activities or working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Planning activities may include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans. Working capital expenses may include costs associated with processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and salaries.
The maximum award for a planning grant is $75,000. The maximum award for a working capital grant is $250,000.
Electronic applications will be accepted via Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023. Paper applications must be sent to the State Office where the project is proposed.
Paper applications must be postmarked and mailed or sent overnight by May 16, 2023. Applications also may be delivered in person or emailed to a local RD field office by close of business May 16, 2023.
Additional information is available on page 16396 of the March 17 Federal Register or by contacting your local USDA Rural Development office.
For assistance with an application or to learn more about Rural Development programs, visit www.rd.usda.gov/il, call 217-352-3536, or email RDIllinois@usda.gov.
Scholarships
GROWMARK Inc. announces a revamped scholarship program for 2023. The GROWMARK Foundation will provide 55 scholarships of $2,000 each to students pursuing agriculture and business-related degrees or certificates at colleges, universities, and technical schools in the United States and Ontario, Canada.
“GROWMARK and the FS member cooperatives are strong supporters of youth leadership education and this is one more way we can contribute to the future of agriculture,” says Amy Bradford, GROWMARK corporate communications manager and GROWMARK Foundation manager.
At the time of application, students must be high school seniors or the equivalent of and enrolled in a university, community college, or technical school for fall 2023, or continuing students enrolled in good standing at a university, community college or technical school. Scholarships will be scored by a committee comprised of industry professionals outside of the GROWMARK System.
The 2023 GROWMARK Foundation Scholarship Application may be found at https://form.jotform.com/230585564689169. The application deadline is May 12.
Over the last year, GROWMARK has contributed almost $1 million to community initiatives through its charitable organization, The GROWMARK Foundation. These funds have supported more than $200,000 in scholarships, $400,000 in matching funding to ag initiatives across North America, and more than $70,000 to Ag in the Classroom programs.
Public Input
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is asking for public input on two water quality conservation initiatives, the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI) and the National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI). Through the Federal Register notice, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) seeks feedback on how best to target program benefits, quantify impact, and improve program delivery and outreach in the future.
“In watersheds across the country, we have seen the benefits of targeting resources, working one on one with farmers and ranchers to voluntarily implement conservation practices that improve water quality and often have climate co-benefits” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. “We’re proud of what the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative and the National Water Quality Initiative have accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to improve our efforts to ensure they provide the greatest impact for producers, communities and our nation’s waterways.”
Information gathered through the Federal Register notice will help inform NRCS efforts to identify and prioritize improvements to these initiatives starting in fiscal year 2024.
Public comments should be submitted through the Federal Register notice by April 7. Questions should be sent to SM.NRCS.LandscapeConservationInitiatives@usda.gov.
Soil Samples
When he heard an old barn on the University of Illinois campus was scheduled for demolition, soil scientist Andrew Margenot went to investigate. Inside, on dusty shelves, he discovered a time capsule in the form of thousands of jars of soil from around the state, some dating as far back as 1862.
It was a goldmine for Margenot, an assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at U of I. Few long-term soil archives exceed 40 years, but as far as Margenot can tell, the trove represents the oldest soil archive in the world. And, at 450 sampling locations spanning 21 million crop acres in Illinois, it’s the largest.
After curating, cleaning up and digitizing over 8,000 samples, a three-year effort, he’s ready to resample the original locations with support from the Illinois Nutrient Research and Education Council (NREC) and the Illinois Farm Bureau. That’s where Illinois property owners come in.
“We want to resample the same locations to identify how soils have changed over time in Illinois. This would yield unprecedented insight into our state’s soil resource base and enable improvements in soil fertility management and conservation, including much-needed updates to the Illinois Agronomy Handbook,” Margenot says.
With 450 locations to sample, mostly on private land, it’s a tall order for the researchers. But for landowners, it’s a piece of cake. They simply need to visit the map of locations at https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?utm_source=google&mid=1kvdSJ13fQ3O4qJha1am0ntrP1lj4dWw&ll=41.61646076784982%2C-91.01184028443622&z=7, sign up by emailing Margenot or on the Google Map link, and wait for the research team to arrive with soil probes.
The researchers will poke a 1.5-inch diameter probe in the soil to a 3-foot depth at three points across a 10- to 15-foot area. They’ll share soil data with landowners before stripping identifying location data from the samples and entering them into a database for further analysis and comparison with the old soils.
“The goal in the next few years is a public-facing database for researchers, landowners or other stakeholders to access,” Margenot notes.
He expects the data will benefit farmers, engineers and municipal planners, and may have interesting stories to tell about erosion patterns, climate change and sustainability.
“We have a unique opportunity to understand our soils in Illinois that, frankly, no other part of the world will ever have,” he says. “But we need people’s help to make this happen.”
To reach Margenot, email margenot@illinois.edu or call 217-300-7059. Sign-up links are also provided for every location on the soil map.
