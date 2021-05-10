EHS graduation
Recently, the governor of Illinois announced that on Thursday, May 14, the state would move to a Bridge to Phase 5 in the Restore Illinois plan. As part of this “Bridge to Phase 5” plan, ticketed spectator events are allowed 60% capacity.
Therefore, Effingham High School will give graduating seniors eight tickets for guests who are not vaccinated. Any person showing proof of full vaccination for COVID will not need a ticket to enter the ceremony.
To provide proof of vaccination, individuals will need to show a picture ID and a vaccination card that shows that the last vaccination took place at least 14 days prior to the event.
The 2020-21 EHS Graduation ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m. The main gym doors will open at 1 p.m.
