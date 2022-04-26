Statement of Economic Interest
Statement of Economic Interest forms are due in the Office of the Effingham County Clerk by Sunday, May 1.
As of this date, a $15 filing fee is to be charged for filing the SEI per Illinois state statute. This fee will be waived on Monday, May 2. As of Tuesday, May 3, the filing fee of $15 will be required.
A filer who mails a SEI form with a postmark on or before May 3 will have their form accepted. A statement mailed and postmarked after May 3 without the $15 fee will be returned to the filer.
