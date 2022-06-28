Road Construction
The City of Effingham roadway improvements for Outer Belt West, north of Evergreen Avenue, are under way.
The construction, including removal and replacement of concrete is being completed by Kinney Contractors. The project consists of two phases and is expected to be completed early in August.
During construction, portions of Outer Belt West will be closed. However, one entrance to the Effingham Performance Center will always be accessible. During Phase I of the project, the intersection of Outer Belt West and Avenue of Mid-America will be accessible from the north. The Effingham Performance Center will be accessible from the north. The intersection of Outer Belt West and Avenue of Mid-America will be closed during Phase II of the project. The Effingham Performance Center will then be accessible from the south.
For questions, call Luke Thoele at 217-342-5300 or email at lthoele@effinghamil.com.
