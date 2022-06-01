Town Hall postponed
Sen. Jason Plummer and Rep. Blaine Wilhour have had to postpone their Town Hall on the Vandalia Correctional Center that was scheduled for June 6. Efforts are underway currently to establish a new date for the event.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.