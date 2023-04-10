Lake Shelbyville closure
A planned closure at Lake Shelbyville on Tuesday, April 11, will affect boat traffic at Eagle Creek and Wolf Creek.
The lake closure will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and could last as late as dusk. The closure will be at the Eagle Creek boat ramp area, stretching across the lake to Wolf Creek and shutting down boat traffic on the lake in that area. Boat traffic will be prohibited north and south in the Eagle Creek area.
The closure is for a construction project and is weather dependent.
