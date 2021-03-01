Library hours
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will begin new Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
Throughout the week, the library is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The second floor of the library, including the Children’s area, is open to visitors now.
Anyone visiting the library should wear a mask.
Curbside service is available to anyone during library hours. To access curbside service park directly across from the library’s east entrance in the spaces that have the “Curbside Pickup” signs and call the number displayed: 217-342-2464 ext 1. Let them know you have arrived and what service you are looking for. Besides item pickup, users can access fax, photocopying and other library services from their vehicle.
If you need help finding books for readers in your family, check out the EPL Picks for You at the top right hand corner of effinghamlibrary.org website. This quick online form will help library staff choose new items for you to enjoy.
If you have remote learners in your household, the library has partnered with Scholastic Teachables so parents and teachers can access high-quality learning materials for free through the library’s website. Contact the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or info@effinghamlibrary.org for the login and password information.
