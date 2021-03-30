Hospital chapel
The HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Chapel has reopened for colleagues, medical staff, patients and those on campus visiting patients to attend Mass.
Attendance is limited to 45 individuals to allow for social distancing. Masks must also be worn.
Catholic Mass is celebrated:
• Tuesday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
• Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
• Sundays at 11:30 a.m.
Those coming to weekday Mass should use the hospital’s front entrance on Maple Street. Those coming for Saturday or Sunday Mass must enter through the hospital’s emergency entrance on Mulberry Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.