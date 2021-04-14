Statement of Economic Interest
County Clerk Kerry J. Hirtzel reminds those who haven’t filed their Statement of Economic Interest to do so.
The filing deadline is May 1 for citizens who are to file this statement. This filing is for anyone who serves as a member of a governing board who makes decisions regarding the economics of the entity they represent. Those who are required to file have been notified and sent a form to file with the County Clerk. After the May 1 deadline, a statutory $15 fee will be charged when filing. After May 15, the fee is $100 per day plus the $15 filing fee. In accordance with Illinois State Statutes, any person who does not file by May 31 is subject to forfeiture of their position.
For further information call the Effingham County Clerk’s office at 217-342-6535.
