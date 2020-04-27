Good Neighbors of Lake Sara
The Good Neighbors of Lake Sara dinner meeting scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The next scheduled meeting is Sunday, June 14, subject to restrictions in force at that time.
April 28, 2020
