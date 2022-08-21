CASA volunteers
A court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer is empowered by the courts to help children in foster care. A CASA volunteer gets to know the child by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what they believe will be the best permanent home for the child.
Volunteers do not have to be a lawyer or a social worker. People from all walks of life are welcome. Volunteers are thoroughly trained and well-supported by professional staff to help them through each case. Volunteers must be 21 years of age, pass a background check, participate in a pre-service training course, have computer knowledge, and agree to stay with a case until it is closed (a year and a half on average).
CASA of Effingham County is currently recruiting volunteers for its fall training session set to begin on Sept. 20. For more information, contact CASA at 217-342-2266 or email ebecker@casa4change.org
