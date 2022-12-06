Hoffman Drive will be closed by Treehouse Daycare due to resurfacing the road. This project will last approximately two weeks.
Notice
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: State Police identify 2 whose bodies were discovered outside Neoga
- EDN ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: Meet the EDN First, Second, and Third Teams
- Effingham Hometown Christmas & Lighted Parade on Saturday
- Joey Niebrugge, Garrett Gaddis step up for Teutopolis in loss to Breese Central
- EDN VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: WSS junior Halle Moomaw dominates for the Hatchets after an offseason of improvement
- COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Sarchet, Kocher to continue softball careers
- Dieterich mural defaced by vandal
- Police team with Unit 40 to protect bus riders
- EDN ALL-AREA BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF: Meet the EDN All-Area Boys First and Second Teams and EDN All-Area Girls Golf First Team
- County officers take oaths in emotional swearing-in ceremony
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.