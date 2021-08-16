Lobby closure
Out of an abundance of caution, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is temporarily closing its main lobby entrance off of Maple Street effective until further notice.
Patients and visitors should enter the hospital through either the Prairie Heart Institute/Outpatient entrance off of Maple Street or the Emergency department (ED) entrance off of Mulberry Street.
As a reminder, masks are still mandatory. The CDC still requires that masks be worn in all health care settings at all times and visitors should also expect to be screened upon entry.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings said “with the rise in COVID-19 positivity rates in our county and other areas in our region, we are taking actions to proactively protect patients, visitors and colleagues to control the transmission of COVID-19 in our hospital and throughout the community. In addition to limiting visitors as we announced recently, restricting our entrances is an additional safety step we are taking to limit travel throughout the hospital. We greatly encourage all to get vaccinated and to continue to practice good hand hygiene to slow the spread of this disease.”
The Prairie Heart Institute entrance is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients coming to the hospital for the following outpatient services should continue to enter through the Prairie Heart Institute entrance:
• Outpatient diagnostic imaging
• Outpatient cardiology testing
• IV therapy
• Appointments with the clinical dietitian
Patients coming for the following services should come through the Emergency Room (ER) entrance:
• Pain management
• Wound Healing Center
• Surgery
• OB
• ER
