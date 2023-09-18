FACE Christmas Choir
Rehearsals for FACE Christmas Choir begin Monday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Cross at the Crossroads Chapel and continue each Monday until Nov. 27
The concerts with FACE Orchestra will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6:15 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at The Cross at the Crossroads Chapel.
Vocalists ages youth through adult are welcome to participate. The repertoire will be selection from Dr. John Latta, theme from "Elf," "Baby It's Cold Outside" from "Elf," "Pennies from Heaven" from "Elf," "O Magnum Mysterium," "Under the Winter Moon," "White Winter Hymnal," assorted Christmas carols and "The Grinch" medley.
Director is Rachelle Cekander.
