Road closures
Veterans Drive will be closed to all traffic just south of Slate Creek Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 for utility work.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow additional travel time.
Washington Avenue between Second Street and First Street will be closed to thru traffic during work hours 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.
Access to residents and businesses will be maintained in the affected area. Motorists shall obey the traffic control signs and not use the roadway unless accessing a destination in the affected area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.