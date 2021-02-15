Children’s Dental Health Month
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the CEFS Head Start 0-5 Program health services are based on the premise that a child must be healthy to be ready to learn and good oral health is essential to a child’s behavioral, speech, language and overall growth and development.
Head Start works to ensure that children receive oral health assessments, follow-up and any needed dental treatment by helping families establish a dental home, as an ongoing source of preventive and primary care.
Head Start program activities promote good dental hygiene in the classroom and at home visits.
If interested in the CEFS Head Start 0-5 program, call or text 217-663-7822.
