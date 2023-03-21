Shelby County Art Show
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to enter their artwork in the Shelby County Art Show. Students in Shelby County or adjoining counties are eligible.
Registration is due by March 31. Area schools have been notified of this year’s simplified procedures, but K-12 students may enter separately with a limit of two pieces. Students pay no entry fees, as the judging and ribbon costs are covered with the adult fee and donations.
Posters and brochures with the registration information have been sent via email, through Facebook on the Shelby County Art Show page, and are available in hard copy at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Lake Shelbyville Tourism office, Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique and Flourishes Gallery and Studios.
The show will be open to the public April 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. and April 16 from noon to 5. Questions may be directed to Director Kris McEuen at 217-254-7618 or shelbycountyartshow@gmail.com
