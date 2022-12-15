Nuts Sale
The Altamont First United Methodist Church woman’s group sold nuts to raise funds for their mission projects. Some nuts are still available.
The nuts are from Terri Lynn Nuts, and include Fancy Pecan Pieces, Light Walnut Halves & Pieces, Deluxe Mix, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Harvest Medley Mix, Milk Chocolate Pecans, Milk Chocolate Cashews, Milk Chocolate Peanuts, Milk Chocolate Bridge Mix, Dark Chocolate Cranberries, Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Roasted Whole Almonds.
To purchase some nuts, contact Yvonne Flanigan by calling or texting 815-954-0450.
