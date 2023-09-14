Neoga Area Community Choir
The Neoga Area Community Choir will begin rehearsal for this year’s Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga.
Anyone who would like to participate in this year’s Cantata is welcome to attend. Rehearsal will be at 4 p.m. each Sunday until the performances. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. A $10 fee is asked of each participant to help pay for the books and accompaniment music.
This year's Cantata is entitled “A Promise Kept." Kirby Davis will be directing it. For questions call him at 217-994-1441.
