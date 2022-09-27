Donation
Niemerg’s Steakhouse will donate $1 to United Way of Effingham County for every nine-piece and $2 for every 18-piece chicken “to go” during the month of October.
Funds raised will be given to the 2022 United Way campaign and help 19 local United Way Partner Agencies that provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County.
For more information about United Way of Effingham County or the Partner Agencies, call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
