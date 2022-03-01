Road construction
There will be road construction/road closures at many different locations in the city of Effingham for concrete road patching.
The major impacts include Grove Avenue, just west of Maple Street; Raney Street, south of the overpass; Wabash Avenue, just west of Willow Street; and Washington Avenue by the U.S. Post Office.
This should only be for two weeks depending on the weather. Motorists are advised to slow down and take alternate routes.
In addition, there will be construction in the median of Washington Avenue near the Post Office where two mailboxes are located.
Starting on Monday, March 7, one box will be moved and relocated to the northeast corner of Washington Avenue and Third Street.
The project should take three or four days depending on the weather.
For questions call Luke Thoele at 217-342-5300.
