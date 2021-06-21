School supplies
Effingham County FISH is now accepting applications for free school supplies for children in preschool through eighth grade in need who reside in Effingham County.
Those needing supplies for students must complete an Application for Assistance by Friday, July 23. Applications are available at the FISH Service Center, located at the corner of Grove and Maple streets in Effingham, or Catholic Charities, 1502 E. Fayette Ave., Effingham. Completed applications may be mailed to Effingham County FISH, P.O. Box 473, Effingham, IL 62401 or dropped off at the mailbox at the FISH Service Center or at Catholic Charities no later than Friday, July 23.
Applications received after July 23 will not be processed.
