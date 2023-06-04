Lake Shelbyville Rec Area Closure
The Spillway Recreation Area at Lake Shelbyville will be closed for maintenance June 7 to June 16. The closure applies to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
These closures are necessary to provide safety for workers and members of the general public while work is being conducted. The closure is a result of performing periodic maintenance, milling the road surface and asphalting.
The Corps of Engineers recognizes the impact of road closures on the general public and apologizes for any inconveniences it may cause. For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951
