Library survey
The Effingham Public Library is asking the public to complete a short survey about its library facility and services.
The library is seeking input on a variety of topics, including how aware the community is of various library spaces and services, as well as how they might rate those services. The library is also seeking input on additional services the community would like to see offered.
The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5HYG2PQ or a paper copy can be completed at the library. The survey will be open from April 10 to 30.
“We are excited to hear from everyone how we might be able to improve library services and what new services we could add to meet the ever-changing needs of our community,” said Library Director Amanda McKay.
The library will use the results to plan for future services and updates to the facility and will publish a report for the community to review.
To learn more about the community survey, contact Amanda McKay by email at amanda@effinghamlibrary.org or by calling 217-342-2464 ext. 400.
