Childcare Survey
The Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with the University of Illinois, Department of Special Education, has released an online child care survey for Effingham County residents.
Effingham County residents can find the survey at https://corexmsb5cr8xvp9s2zf.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aeLnvExs2ULsYvA.
“This survey was developed through a partnership opportunity with the University of Illinois established through Effingham County’s relationship with Illinois Action for Children and the Community Based Planning work that was done in 2021,” Courtney Yockey, Childcare Research Committee Chairman said. “It builds on earlier survey data and will give the committee and the Effingham County Board an accurate picture of what families are facing when they are looking for child care.”
The survey is designed to take five minutes or less to complete and will be open until Nov. 18.
