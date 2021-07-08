Hydrant Flushing
Lake Sara Area Water Cooperative Inc. will be flushing hydrants throughout the service area on Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10.
During this time, customers may experience low water pressure and discoloration. While the water is safe, if discoloration is present, it is recommended that customers run faucets for a few minutes until the discoloration disappears before consuming. Avoid running your washing machine or dishwasher if discoloration is present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.