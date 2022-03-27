Scholarship deadline
The application deadline is approaching for the Effingham Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club once again will award two $1,000 scholarships: one to a college-bound senior graduating from Effingham High School, and one to a college-bound senior graduating from St. Anthony High School.
Applications for these scholarships may be obtained through the guidance counselors at each of the high schools. Applications must be submitted by mail to the Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Committee, and received by noon on Friday, April 1.
The Rotary Club's scholarship fund is maintained for the purpose of honoring and encouraging the scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities and civic accomplishments of the graduating classes of Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School.
The recipients of this scholarship are recognized on a perpetual plaque displayed at each high school.
