Chamber scholarship deadline
The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County reminds Effingham County residents about the March 11 deadline to apply for the 2022 Chamber Community Scholarship Program.
This program offers $1,000 general scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adults wishing to continue their education. There are no restrictions on course of study for this scholarship.
The Jack Graham Scholarship, which began in 2021, awards two $1,000 scholarships to either high school seniors or adults continuing their education who are entering the vocational trades, health care or child care fields.
Over the last 21 years, the Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded over $230,000 in scholarships to 193 recipients.
The scholarship program is for chamber members, their employees and family or any resident of Effingham County. Preference will be given to those attending Illinois colleges.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. for those attending Illinois schools.
More information about the Chamber Foundation, becoming a sponsor, or applying visit EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Chamber-Foundation or call the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.