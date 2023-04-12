County Building Parking
Masonry work on the north wall of the Effingham County Office Building began this week, forcing the closure of some of the parking spaces in the County Building north parking lot.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.