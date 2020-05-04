Stock the food pantry

Cornerstone is partnering with Calvary Baptist Church to stock the food pantry.

Items can be dropped off under the canopy at Cornerstone Church at 3600 S Banker, Effingham, on Friday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Cash/check donations (made payable to Calvary Baptist Church) and the following items will be accepted: Canned vegetables, tomatoes and beans, canned fruit, canned chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, crackers, cereal, spaghetti and sauce, tuna and Tuna Helper, peanut butter.

