County building elevator
The elevator in the Effingham County Office Building is back in service and open to the public.
The elevator has been closed for approximately six weeks while several components were changed and updated. The elevator is now digitally controlled, instead of relying on points and contacts. The elevator raceway, track, doorways, wiring and hydraulic pump have also all been replaced. Cosmetic upgrades to the car’s interior are being planned and will be implemented in the future.
While the elevator was out of service, public meetings were relocated to the first floor and County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel, Supervisor of Assessments Pam Braun and Treasurer Paula Miller kept a satellite Office on the first floor to assist people who came in, and provided assistance to those who were not able to climb the stairs.
