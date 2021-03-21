Bailey mobile office hours
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, is continuing his mobile office hours program, where district office staff set up shop one day per week in different areas.
“The goal is to make sure that our staff is easily accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live in the district,” said Bailey.
The mobile office hours will rotate each month through 10 locations. Area office hours are:
Third Tuesdays
Cumberland County, 9 a.m.-noon, Toledo Village Hall, 160 E Main St., Toledo
Jasper County, 2-4 p.m., Newton City Hall, 108 N. Van Buren St. #A, Newton
Bailey asks constituents call his office at 618-665-4109 to set up appointments for the mobile office hours.
