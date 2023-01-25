New Laws Forum
The Effingham County Chamber has rescheduled the New Laws Forum "What to Expect in 2023." The new date and time for the forum will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Effingham
The New Laws Forum focuses on the new laws and legal developments that will affect all Illinois employers in 2023 and beyond. The forum features Illinois attorney and expert Scott Cruz speaking about Illinois laws and the latest changes, and how the laws have and will affect businesses.
Cruz, chamber member and officer with Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale P.C., represents public- and private-sector employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, including civil litigation and preventative counseling. Cruz represents employers in state and federal courts and administrative agencies involving claims brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, retaliatory discharge, breach of contract, labor arbitration and class actions.
The cost to attend the New Laws Forum is $30 per chamber member ($40 for non-members) and includes a continental-style breakfast and beverages.
Reservations are required and will be accepted until Tuesday, Feb. 7. A registration link and more information can be found on the chamber website at www.effinghamcountychamber.com/event/new-laws-forum-what-to-expect-in-2023 or by calling the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.
